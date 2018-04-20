Championship Football

Sunday 15th April 2018

Friday 20th April 2018

  • MillwallMillwall19:45FulhamFulham
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
