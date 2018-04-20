Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Fulham teenager Sessegnon wins trio of EFL awards
Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon is named Championship Player of the Season and wins two other prizes at the EFL Awards.
Birmingham City accept Harlee Dean's two-game ban for his red card in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by promoted Wolves.
Derby lacked heart in the loss to ailing Burton and risk being torn apart if they do not improve, says Curtis Davies.
Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon says it was a "special feeling" to win four trophies at Sunday's EFL awards.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wolves
|43
|29
|8
|6
|78
|36
|42
|95
|2
|Cardiff
|42
|25
|8
|9
|64
|35
|29
|83
|3
|Fulham
|43
|23
|13
|7
|73
|42
|31
|82
|4
|Aston Villa
|43
|23
|10
|10
|67
|40
|27
|79
|5
|Middlesbrough
|43
|20
|9
|14
|61
|42
|19
|69
|6
|Millwall
|43
|18
|15
|10
|55
|40
|15
|69
|7
|Derby
|42
|18
|14
|10
|61
|43
|18
|68
|8
|Preston
|43
|17
|15
|11
|54
|45
|9
|66
|9
|Sheff Utd
|43
|19
|9
|15
|58
|50
|8
|66
|10
|Brentford
|43
|17
|14
|12
|59
|48
|11
|65
|11
|Bristol City
|43
|17
|14
|12
|60
|50
|10
|65
|12
|Ipswich
|43
|16
|8
|19
|51
|54
|-3
|56
|13
|Norwich
|43
|14
|14
|15
|46
|54
|-8
|56
|14
|Leeds
|43
|15
|9
|19
|54
|61
|-7
|54
|15
|QPR
|43
|14
|11
|18
|54
|65
|-11
|53
|16
|Sheff Wed
|43
|12
|14
|17
|51
|59
|-8
|50
|17
|Nottm Forest
|42
|14
|7
|21
|45
|60
|-15
|49
|18
|Hull
|43
|11
|14
|18
|64
|62
|2
|47
|19
|Reading
|43
|10
|13
|20
|48
|63
|-15
|43
|20
|Bolton
|43
|9
|13
|21
|36
|66
|-30
|40
|21
|Birmingham
|43
|11
|7
|25
|32
|63
|-31
|40
|22
|Barnsley
|42
|8
|14
|20
|44
|63
|-19
|38
|23
|Burton
|43
|8
|11
|24
|33
|78
|-45
|35
|24
|Sunderland
|43
|6
|16
|21
|47
|76
|-29
|34
Mick McCarthy announces he is leaving his role as Ipswich Town manager "sadly" after six years in charge and that he wants to work in football again.
