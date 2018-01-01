African Football

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
South Africa backs Morocco 2026 bid
South Africa's Football Association (Safa) pledges its 'unqualified' support for Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Egypt's national team doctor, Mohamed Abu El Ela, confirms that Zamalek goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.
Ghana international Jordan Ayew believes his club Swansea have set the standard to survive in the Premier League.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah becomes the first African player to reach 30 goals in a Premier League season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0.
Dion Dublin meets a Tunisia fan who thinks his country can get "revenge" over group rivals England at the 2018 World Cup, after the Three Lions' 2-0 win in the 1998 tournament.
With the PFA Player of the Year award shortlist to be announced on Saturday's Football Focus, 17 BBC pundits reveal who they think should land the prize.
The Fifa World Cup trophy, which is currently touring 10 African countries, pays a visit to Nigeria's commercial capital city of Lagos.
Young Sierra Leonean goalkeeper, Al Hadji Sesay, says it is much easier for an outfield African player to make it in Europe than it is for a goalkeeper.
The Caf president Ahmad, says he does not see the need for major changes to the format of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).
