PFA League Two Team of the Year: Five Luton Town players named in 2017-18 side

Five Luton players have been named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year.

Striker Danny Hylton, midfielder Luke Berry, defender Alan Sheehan, full-back Dan Potts and goalkeeper Marek Stech make the 2017-18 line-up.

Leaders Accrington Stanley have three players in the side - striker Billy Kee, centre-back Mark Hughes and midfielder Sean McConville.

Coventry's Jack Grimmer, Notts County loanee Jorge Grant and Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa are also included.

Kee is the division's leading scorer with 22 league goals so far this term - two more than Hylton and five more than 35-year-old Akinfenwa, who signed a new one-year contract with Wycombe on Saturday.

Accrington and Luton could both be promoted to League One on Tuesday. Stanley will secure a spot in the third tier if they beat Yeovil, while Luton will go up if Exeter lose to Chesterfield.