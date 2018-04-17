BBC Sport - VAR in Bundesliga: Mainz & Freiburg players called back at half-time for penalty
Is this the most bizarre use of VAR so far?
Bundesliga referee Guido Winkmann recalls the Mainz and Freiburg players from their dressing rooms at half-time to award a penalty to the hosts after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR).
