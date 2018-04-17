Alleged racist chanting during Russia v France to be investigated by Fifa

Media playback is not supported on this device

France beat Russia 3-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe & Paul Pogba goals

Fifa has started "disciplinary proceedings" against the Russian Football Union for alleged racist chanting aimed at French players when the two countries played in March.

Russia, who will host the 2018 World Cup this summer, lost the home friendly 3-1 in St Petersburg.

France's goals came from striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice, and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Fifa added it had "no further comment at this stage".

