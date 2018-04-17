Kenny Miller & Lee Wallace: Rangers to suspend pair after Graeme Murty argument

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace at Hampden before Sunday's semi-final

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are to be suspended by Rangers pending an investigation into an angry exchange with manager Graeme Murty.

The experienced duo are understood to have rounded on Murty following Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic at Hampden.

Former Scotland striker Miller, 38 was an unused substitute at the weekend.

Left-back and club captain Wallace, 30, has been sidelined since mid-September because of injury.

The pair will be called to a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Miller's contract runs out at the end of the season, while Scotland international Wallace has a year left on his deal.