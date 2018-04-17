Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kenny Miller, Celtic, Leigh Griffiths, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will today sack veteran striker Kenny Miller and suspend captain Lee Wallace after a furious Hampden bust-up with manager Graeme Murty on Sunday. (Sun)

Striker Leigh Griffiths insists Rangers are back to square one in their quest to find a way of beating Celtic following Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup hammering at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Boyhood Hibs fan Leigh Griffiths admits he would be left with mixed emotions if Celtic were to win the Premiership title at Easter Road on Saturday but vows not to let personal feelings get in the way. (Scotsman)

Rangers' Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace at Hampden prior to Sunday's semi-final kick-off

Aberdeen and Rangers Scottish Cup horror shows will have Hibs boss Neil Lennon rubbing his hands in the race for second, says former Easter Road striker Steve Cowan. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds believes the player anger witnessed at Hampden was a consequence of Dave King undermining Graeme Murty's managerial authority. (Daily Mail)

Rangers chairman Dave King must act now and solve club's problems like David Holmes did in 1986, believes former Ibrox defender Dave MacKinnon. (Daily Record)

Rangers' problems right now start at the top - If you ask me, it's high time Dave King had some major questions asked of him, says former striker Kris Boyd, now at Kilmarnock. (Sun)

Celtic games have caused me pain but I'm ready for Motherwell glory in the Scottish Cup final, says Fir Park defender Cedric Kipre, who has been sent off twice against the champions this season. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos must be sick of sight of me, says Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon after denying the Rangers striker with a wonderful save at Hampden. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller reckons manager Derek McInnes has to sign players he trusts this summer. (Sun)

Derek McInnes suggested recruitment had let him down after Saturday's Scottish Cup semi final loss to Motherwell

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae insists the weekend's thrashing from Celtic must act as a watershed moment for his old club, as they now need to make a statement of intent with their next managerial appointment. (Daily Express)

Hibs have warned Celtic fans they have no chance of landing home end tickets for Saturday's potential title party at Easter Road. (Sun)

Long-term absentees Brandon Barker and David Gray are in contention to return to the Hibs squad for Saturday's lunchtime showdown with Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists departing striker Steven MacLean deserves to join the ranks of the Perth club's legends as the 35-year-old prepares to join Hearts over the summer. (Herald, print edition)

Manager Steve Clarke is brilliant but Kilmarnock supremo Billy Bowie is the Rugby Park club's star man, reckons ex-boss Lee Clark. (Daily Record)

St Mirren's Championship win is an even greater achievement than the Paisley club's League Cup triumph of 2103, says goalkeeper Craig Samson. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish hammer thrower Mark Dry, who brings a bronze medal back from the Commonwealth Games, aims to continue with a replacement hip after years of injury problems. (Daily Mail, print edition)

"I didn't come here to be Scotland qualified but if it happens it happens," says Glasgow Warriors' centre Sam Johnson, who is "a proud Australian". (Herald, print edition)