Chris Sutton: Joe Hart shouldn't go to the World Cup

Joe Hart watches as Peter Crouch pokes the ball home following a fumble from the England goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Joe Hart should not go to the World Cup with England, says former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

West Ham keeper Hart's fumble allowed Peter Crouch to score in Monday's 1-1 draw with Stoke before substitute Andy Carroll volleyed a last-minute equaliser for the Hammers.

"There are three better goalkeepers than him," said Sutton.

Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope are all battling for a place in the squad alongside Hart.

Sutton said Hart's mistake was "not an isolated incident" this season and that he has "dropped his ticket" to go to the World Cup in Russia as a result.

"You cannot take someone because they are a nice bloke and good in the dressing room," said Sutton. "If England get two injuries to goalkeepers you need your third keeper to be strong. That is how it should be judged.

"[England manager] Gareth Southgate isn't wondering if he is a joker, is he good in the dressing room? He is wondering if he is going to make a save and keep us in the tournament.

"After that, how can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?"

England goalkeepers 2017-18 Games Clean sheets Goals conceded Shots on target faced Saves Save % Errors leading to goals Jack Butland 31 5 57 182 127 68.68 1 Joe Hart 18 4 35 83 49 57.83 4 Jordan Pickford 34 8 54 165 112 67.27 0 Nick Pope 30 10 25 125 100 80 0

Hart impressed earlier this month in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, making a number of crucial saves.

But Sutton described Hart's fumble on Monday as "indecisive" and "woeful".

"You feel for Joe Hart after what was a good display at Chelsea - he kept West Ham in the game," said Sutton. "But tonight was bread and butter. Football is harsh.

"He was indecisive when that shot came in from Xherdan Shaqiri. He should have gathered it. It would have been routine for the Hart of yesteryear. But he spilled it and it was a woeful, woeful bit of goalkeeping."

Sutton also disagreed with calls for team-mate Carroll to go to Russia, despite the striker coming on as a second-half substitute to score the equaliser in his first game back from injury since January.

"You see the quality Andy Carroll possesses. He hardly trains, comes back into the side and changes the game," said Sutton. "He does that regularly but then he breaks down. He cannot be trusted to go to Russia despite the talent that he is."

'If Southgate doesn't trust Hart he won't take him' - analysis

Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson:

"Joe Hart is not as old as the two goalkeepers I am going to speak about were when they made mistakes at major tournaments for England. He turns 31 on Thursday.

"In the semi-final in 1990 there was the free-kick from West Germany that hit the top of the wall and Peter Shilton, at 40, couldn't back-pedal and stop it, and it dropped under the bar.

"In 2002, Ronaldinho caught David Seaman out in similar circumstances. They were the keepers because they were the established choice and had been number one for ever and a day.

"But if Gareth Southgate doesn't trust Joe Hart he won't take him. I am not sure now. If he takes him to the World Cup and he is not the number one goalkeeper, does that become an issue Southgate could do without?"

'Butland wins the battle' - reaction

David: England's number one goalkeeper just moved back three places.

Mark: That is why Joe Hart does not deserve to go to the World Cup. Appalling keeping.

John: Hopefully that will end any thought of Hart going to WC 2018.

Andy Phipps: It's a shame that Joe Hart doesn't make the team selections... He'd have dropped himself by now.

Peter Gary: West Ham felt Hart done by.

Will Cusack: Joe Hart must wash his hands with margarine.

Johnny Gratehead: Joe Hart just cancelled his World Cup ticket.

Iain Stuart: Oh dear, oh dear. Yet ANOTHER Joe Hart fumble costing a goal.