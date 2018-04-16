BBC Sport - West Ham 1-1 Stoke: Paul Lambert can't ask for any more effort from Potters
Lambert can't ask for any more effort from Stoke
- From the section Stoke
Stoke boss Paul Lambert felt his side went "toe-to-toe" with West Ham and says he couldn't ask for any more from them after they drew 1-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium.
