BBC Sport - West Ham 1-1 Stoke: Hammers substitutes made the difference - David Moyes
Subs made the difference - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
West Ham boss David Moyes feels the three attacking substitutes he was able to bring on, including goalscorer Andy Carroll, made the difference as his side drew 1-1 at home to Stoke.
MATCH REPORT:West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired