German Bundesliga
Mainz1Freiburg0

Mainz v Freiburg: Hosts awarded penalty on VAR after half-time whistle blown

Security staff clear toilet roll from the pitch before the second half of Mainz against Freiburg
The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet roll on the pitch in protest against Monday night games

A penalty was awarded after players had already left the pitch for half-time in a Bundesliga match between relegation rivals Mainz and Freiburg.

Referee Guido Winkmann called both sides back from the dressing room after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) system and penalising Freiburg for handball.

Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis scored the penalty to put the hosts 1-0 up.

The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet paper onto the pitch.

It was not related to the penalty decision but instead a protest against Bundesliga fixtures being played on Monday nights.

Mainz started the match in the relegation play-off spot in 16th, three points behind Freiburg.

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 1Adler
  • 18Brosinski
  • 3Balogun
  • 42Hack
  • 4Diallo
  • 23Serdar
  • 25Gbamin
  • 6Latza
  • 8Öztunali
  • 7Quaison
  • 32De Blasis

Substitutes

  • 5de Jong
  • 10Maxim
  • 11Berggreen
  • 20Ujah
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 22Müller
  • 38Holtmann

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5GuldeBooked at 56mins
  • 20KempfSubstituted forKleindienstat 45'minutes
  • 15Stenzel
  • 27Höfler
  • 25KochSubstituted forSchusterat 69'minutes
  • 30Günter
  • 19HabererBooked at 30mins
  • 18Petersen
  • 9Höler

Substitutes

  • 17Kübler
  • 22Sierro
  • 23Schuster
  • 31Guédé
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 38Kath
  • 44Gikiewicz
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
26,407

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Janik Haberer following a set piece situation.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Caglar Söyüncü (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Julian Schuster replaces Robin Koch.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.

Attempt blocked. Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Tim Kleindienst.

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt missed. Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Latza.

Booking

Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt blocked. Caglar Söyüncü (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Attempt blocked. Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Stenzel.

Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.

Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski tries a through ball, but Levin Öztunali is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Tim Kleindienst replaces Marc-Oliver Kempf.

Half Time

First Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (1. FSV Mainz 05). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30243381225975
2Schalke30167747331455
3B Leverkusen30149755371851
4B Dortmund30149757411651
5RB Leipzig3013894542347
6Hoffenheim301210855421346
7Frankfurt30137104137446
8B Mgladbach30117123948-940
9Hertha Berlin3091293535039
10Stuttgart30116132735-839
11Augsburg30910113840-237
12Werder Bremen30910113436-237
13Hannover3099123844-636
14Wolfsburg30515103037-730
15Mainz3079143147-1630
16Freiburg30612122649-2330
17Hamburg3057182348-2522
18Köln3056192958-2921
View full German Bundesliga table

