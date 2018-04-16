Foul by Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Mainz v Freiburg: Hosts awarded penalty on VAR after half-time whistle blown
-
- From the section European Football
A penalty was awarded after players had already left the pitch for half-time in a Bundesliga match between relegation rivals Mainz and Freiburg.
Referee Guido Winkmann called both sides back from the dressing room after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) system and penalising Freiburg for handball.
Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis scored the penalty to put the hosts 1-0 up.
The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet paper onto the pitch.
It was not related to the penalty decision but instead a protest against Bundesliga fixtures being played on Monday nights.
Mainz started the match in the relegation play-off spot in 16th, three points behind Freiburg.
Line-ups
Mainz
- 1Adler
- 18Brosinski
- 3Balogun
- 42Hack
- 4Diallo
- 23Serdar
- 25Gbamin
- 6Latza
- 8Öztunali
- 7Quaison
- 32De Blasis
Substitutes
- 5de Jong
- 10Maxim
- 11Berggreen
- 20Ujah
- 21Onisiwo
- 22Müller
- 38Holtmann
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 4Söyüncü
- 5GuldeBooked at 56mins
- 20KempfSubstituted forKleindienstat 45'minutes
- 15Stenzel
- 27Höfler
- 25KochSubstituted forSchusterat 69'minutes
- 30Günter
- 19HabererBooked at 30mins
- 18Petersen
- 9Höler
Substitutes
- 17Kübler
- 22Sierro
- 23Schuster
- 31Guédé
- 34Kleindienst
- 38Kath
- 44Gikiewicz
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 26,407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Janik Haberer following a set piece situation.
Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Caglar Söyüncü (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Julian Schuster replaces Robin Koch.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt blocked. Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Tim Kleindienst.
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt missed. Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Latza.
Booking
Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt blocked. Caglar Söyüncü (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Leon Balogun.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Stenzel.
Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski tries a through ball, but Levin Öztunali is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Tim Kleindienst replaces Marc-Oliver Kempf.
Half Time
First Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (1. FSV Mainz 05). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).