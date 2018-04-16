Mainz v Freiburg: Hosts awarded penalty on VAR after half-time whistle blown

The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet roll on the pitch in protest against Monday night games

A penalty was awarded after players had already left the pitch for half-time in a Bundesliga match between relegation rivals Mainz and Freiburg.

Referee Guido Winkmann called both sides back from the dressing room after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) system and penalising Freiburg for handball.

Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis scored the penalty to put the hosts 1-0 up.

The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet paper onto the pitch.

It was not related to the penalty decision but instead a protest against Bundesliga fixtures being played on Monday nights.

Mainz started the match in the relegation play-off spot in 16th, three points behind Freiburg.