BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: 'We had to play against the boys'

'We had to play against the boys'

Linfield Ladies begin their bid for a third consecutive Women's Premiership title with a visit to Derry City on Wednesday, 18 April.

The league has adopted a new format this year with seven clubs that will play each other three times in an extended season that reflects an improving standard across the league.

"I started off having to play football with the boys," said Linfield forward Amber Dempster.

"I think now the Women’s League is growing massively from a younger level, which I think is having a really good impact"

Top videos

Video

'We had to play against the boys'

Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

Picture perfect: Athletes' favourite Gold Coast photos

Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

Last-second Roses, badminton double & marathon drama

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Video

'Miraculous' Gordon denies Rangers three times

Video

Arsenal away form 'not good enough' - Keown

Video

Mourinho blasts Man Utd's 'bad reaction' & 'stylish' football

Video

England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-gasp goal

Video

Bushell's slip, diving disasters & dramatic celebrations

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 2-0 Manchester City Women

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired