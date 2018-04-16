Rangers: Murty has done great job under the circumstances - McFadden

Graeme Murty has won 17 of his 27 matches in charge of Rangers this season

James McFadden has sympathy for his former Scotland team-mate Graeme Murty, saying he "has done a great job under the circumstances" at Rangers.

The Ibrox side lost 4-0 to Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Murty, 43, is in charge until the end of the season and chairman Dave King last week emphasised the club's need to make "the best appointment".

"He's a young manager," Scotland assistant coach McFadden told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Whatever line of work you do, when you're young and inexperienced in that field, you make mistakes. But he's having to make the mistakes in front of everybody with no backing.

"He's never managed before. He's coming into one of the biggest clubs in Britain with the expectation levels, with no money to spend and every time something happens, it seems to be negative and he needs to deal with it.

"He's the one on the front line dealing with every single question, every problem that Rangers have. He fronts every interview, he answers every question. He's available. He deals with it, he meets it head on.

"Graeme Murty, for me, has done a great job under the circumstances."

Murty was put in interim charge of Rangers last season following Mark Warburton's departure and returned to that role after Pedro Caixinha left the manager's job in October.

The former Reading defender was given the manager's post for the rest of the season in December and his side are second in the Premiership, 12 points off Celtic and ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference with five games to play.

McFadden (right) assists head coach Alex McLeish with the national team

He complained of his players being "passive" in Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat at Hampden, which came five weeks after a 3-2 loss at home to Celtic in the Premiership.

"Going back to the game at Ibrox, it's the best that Rangers have played," McFadden said. "The best Rangers turned up and it wasn't good enough.

"I can understand why Graeme Murty has decided, 'right that didn't work, we'll try something different'. You would come off that game and say, 'on another day, we would've won that game' so why not just go the same way?

"Try and press because they're not a defensive side, Rangers. They're weak defensively so go on the front foot and play to your strengths. They're a good attacking side, whether it be on the front foot from the off [or] counter attack.

"They caused [Celtic] so many problems at Ibrox that I felt as though they should've done it again."