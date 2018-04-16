BBC Sport - Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker
Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker
- From the section Man City
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's "beautiful football" is great for the English game.
The former England striker says Guardiola's "phenomenal" title win with City is reward for sticking to his principles, but feels it is too early to assess the overall magnitude of the team's achievements.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired