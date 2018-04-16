Michy Batshuayi: Borussia Dortmund say Belgian is 'possible' for World Cup

Michy Batshuayi was carried off late in the derby defeat at Schalke

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Michy Batshuayi is likely to miss the end of the season with an ankle injury but say it is "possible" he will be fit for Belgium's World Cup campaign.

The Chelsea striker, on loan at Dortmund, was carried off on a stretcher late on following a tackle in Sunday's 2-0 derby defeat by Schalke.

Batshuayi has scored nine goals in 14 games since his January loan move.

"Well it's not good news for now, my season is probably over," he tweeted.

"I won't be able to pay BVB back for their confidence - thank you all the amazing amount of love I received since yesterday. Wishing my team-mates the best for the final days. See you soon."

Batshuayi, 24, has scored six goals in 14 caps for Belgium, who are ranked third in the world going into this summer's World Cup in Russia.