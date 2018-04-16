Derek McInnes challenges Aberdeen to find form and finish second

Derek McInnes hopes his side can finish second in the league again

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says finishing second in this season's Premiership "will be a big task".

The Dons bowed out of the Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday by losing 3-0 against Motherwell.

McInnes's side are below second-placed Rangers on goal difference, having been runners-up in the past three campaigns.

"We have huge games ahead of us and there will be a lot of people doubting if we are capable of doing that," McInnes told RedTV.

He hoped his side could show "the determination and resilience which will be needed in the next five games to finish second".

"Hopefully that will be some sort of scant consolation for everyone if we can go and do that," he said.

"It will be a big task. It is important that everyone finds that determination to do exactly that and finish second.

"We owe it to ourselves, but certainly we owe it to the supporters over the next five games to show a better level of performances than we did on Saturday."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

The Pittodrie side visit Kilmarnock on Saturday, having lost their last league match against Hearts, but will be bolstered by the return of Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie and Shay Logan from suspension.

McInnes said after Saturday's defeat that substitutes Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn were "both clearly not quite fit" after he had introduced them in an attempt to turn the match around.

"Hopefully Gary and Niall will be available for next week," McInnes said.

"At the start of the week, we knew both would not be available to start the game and hopefully, with the three players back, we can have a better level of performances from the team in general.

"But the next five games are very important to us.

"We missed a real opportunity on Saturday. I am absolutely gutted for the supporters and I mean that sincerely because I thought they were brilliant in terms of giving us backing."