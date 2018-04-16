Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham winger proud of EFL recognition

Ryan Sessegnon is under contract at Fulham until the end of the 2019-20 season

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon says it was a "special feeling" to win four trophies at Sunday's EFL awards.

Sessegnon, 17, was named Championship player of the season on Sunday, beating team-mate Tom Cairney and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

He also won the Championship's young player of the season and apprentice of the year awards, and was named in the Championship team of the season.

"I would have been happy with just one award," he told BBC Sport.

"I would never have thought I would win the young player or player of the season because there's been some fantastic competition in the league this season, especially Ruben Neves at Wolves, James Maddison at Norwich, Cairney at Fulham.

"A lot of great players have played this season so to win those two awards is a special feeling."

Sessegnon has been with Fulham since he was eight years old, with twin brother Steven also on the books at Craven Cottage.

His loyalty to the club - despite reported interest last summer from Manchester United and Tottenham - was rewarded with a special award after he was named in a club-developed XI.

"Coming through the youth ranks at Fulham is a great honour to me," he said.

"To step out at Craven Cottage week in week out as a local boy is just extra special.

"For the fans, for the club, for the young players I want to show there is a pathway at Fulham for young players to go through in the first team."

From west London to Russia?

Sessegnon made his England under-21 debut against Ukraine in March

Sessegnon has represented England up to under-21 level, and he was tipped by BBC Sport Final Score pundit Mark Lawrenson on Saturday for a place in the senior team.

"He's played a lot of football and he's still relatively a baby in the world of football," Lawrenson said.

"If I were Gareth Southgate, I'd take him to the World Cup, absolutely. He's the future. You don't have to play him necessarily, you can take 23 players.

"I would take him purely for the experience. He is that good.

"He's in the right team at Fulham, with the way that they play. What a player he's going to be. It's frightening."