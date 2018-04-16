BBC Sport - Peta says bear footage is ‘inhumane’

Footage of a bear performing in front of fans before a Russian league match has been condemned as "shocking and inhumane" by animal welfare groups.

Warning: Some viewers may find this footage upsetting.

