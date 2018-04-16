Women's Premiership: Praise for new league format

Linfield are aiming for a third consecutive Women's Premiership title

A reduction in clubs but an expanded fixture list has given this year's Women's Premiership an extra dimension.

Linfield Ladies will begin their title defence on 18 April when they visit newcomers Derry City on the opening night of a five-month campaign.

Derry's promotion alongside Portadown and Newry City's withdrawal means seven clubs will play each other three times.

The extra matches are being hailed by players as a reward for the improved quality across the league.

Rising standard

"The way it was before, we always felt like the season was a bit short and there was gaps in it so the more the games the better," said Glentoran defender Sarah Gamble.

"The standard has gone up. Even from when I was coming up through the system from what it is now it has come on leaps and bounds and it's still continuing on and it is becoming more and more competitive.

"Everyone has to fight for their space, everyone has to do the extra bit which is pointing towards a bright future for girl's football."

Linfield edged out Sion Swifts last season in a title race that went down to the final day but the other teams are hopeful the new format will help narrow the gap between the top two and the rest of the field.

Danske Bank Women's Premiership fixtures - 18 April Derry City Ladies v Linfield Ladies Glentoran Womens FC v Crusaders Strikers Portadown Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies

"Obviously Linfield and Sion are the two favourites and it will be them two battling it out and for the rest of us, we'll just try and take points off them when we can and try and decide where the league goes," said Crusaders Strikers midfielder Heather Mearns.

"All the girls are really happy the league is going on until September because the way it was when I started playing at 14, if you picked up a niggle you could be out for near enough the whole season.

"So it's great that we're playing until September and that we're playing each other three times because it means that rather than having one home and one away game against a harder team you might actually be able to pick up six points off them instead of three or one point and you can dictate where the league goes."

A stiff test

Seven clubs will contest the 2018 Women's Premiership

The addition of another round of fixtures will give each club an extra four league matches from last season, which is likely to provide a stiff test of Linfield's three-in-a-row hopes.

"It has been spoken about a few times and obviously doing two-in-a-row was a great achievement and going three-in-a-row would be perfect," said Linfield forward Amber Dempster.

"I started off having to play football with the boys but I think now the Women's League is growing massively from a younger level, which is having a really good impact.

"We have a lot of young players in our squad, such as Megan Bell and Abbie Magee, who are all playing at international level. They're 16-17 years of age, who have all come up through that youth programme.

"A lot more money has been invested in it and there's a lot more media attention too, which I think help spreads the word of women's football.

"In the past you would have to wait sometimes for a week to hear the result of the other club or text someone you knew at the other club [to find out].

"Obviously having it now on social media and being covered online and on the news as well is fantastic and hopefully that can promote that again for the younger players to try and get them involved in women's football."