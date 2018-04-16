Braintree Town: National League South club accept one-point deduction

Braintree Town are seeking an immediate promotion back to the National League

National League South club Braintree Town have been deducted a point for fielding an ineligible player in two successive league games.

Marc-Anthony Okoye appeared in a draw against Chippenham Town and a defeat by Hemel Hempstead in January while serving a two-match FA suspension.

Braintree accepted the charge but in mitigation, pointed to conflicting database records for the centre-back.

The FA's system had him registered as both Marc-Anthony Okoye and Marc Okoye.

The club say yellow cards received by Okoye were incorrectly allocated in the FA's Member Services System (MSS) in the entry for Marc Okoye and not updated until mid-February.

As well as the point deduction, the Iron have also been fined for playing a player while suspended.

"The club had no chance to action the suspension on the due dates," chairman Lee Harding said. "It's a sad outcome from events over which our club and league have had no control."

Braintree are three points off the National League South play-off places with four games to play in the regular season.