Motherwell: Liam Grimshaw delighted with club's double final feat

Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw insists any team in the world would be proud to reach two cup finals in a season.

Well beat Aberdeen 3-0 on Saturday at Hampden to set up a Scottish Cup final date with Celtic, the side to whom they lost in this season's League Cup final.

"For a club of our size and stature, to get to two cup finals in a season is superb," midfielder Grimshaw said.

"For any team in any league, whether it's Barcelona or Real Madrid, if you get to two finals it's an achievement."

It is the first time Motherwell have been in two cup finals in a season since 1950-51, when they beat Hibernian to claim the League Cup but missed out on a double against Celtic.

Grimshaw was delighted to give the Lanarkshire town another major occasion to look forward to on 19 May.

"For a team the size of Motherwell to do it then it's brilliant," he said. "I'm delighted for the Motherwell fans.

"Quite a lot of the lads live in the Motherwell area and it's a close-knit community and to see everyone just so happy after beating a perceived bigger club was brilliant."

Celtic booked their place in the final thanks to a 4-0 dismantling of Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, with Ibrox manager Graeme Murty afterwards insisting his "passive" side did not make a tackle for the first 30 minutes.

Motherwell are unlikely to sit off Brendan Rodgers' treble-chasing side in the final after harassing Aberdeen out of their stride on Saturday, with Curtis Main scoring twice either side of a Ryan Bowman goal.

"Whoever we played in the final would be a difficult game - any final would be," Grimshaw added.

"You can only concentrate on yourself. If we can put that sort of performance in then it would give us half a chance.

"That's the sort of game we like to play - high energy - and luckily we have guys that can do that in there and last for 90 minutes."