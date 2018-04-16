Irish Premiership: Bottom two in crucial clash at Ferney

Eamon McAllister of Carrick Rangers in action against Ballinamallard's Gary Armstrong

The focus will be firmly on the bottom of the Irish Premiership table on Tuesday night as Ballinamallard United host Carrick Rangers at Ferney Park.

The Mallards lie a point behind Carrick at the foot of the table as both sides try to avoid automatic relegation.

"We need to go there and win. That's the mentality we will bring," said Carrick manager David McAlinden.

Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey has praised his players' "commitment and resilience" in recent weeks.

The Fermanagh side's 2-2 draw with Dungannon Swifts on Saturday saw them close the gap on Carrick, whose 1-0 defeat at home to Ards ensured that they would at best be involved in a relegation/promotion play-off tie against a Championship side.

Tuesday night's other rearranged game sees seventh-placed Glentoran play eighth-placed Dungannon Swifts at the Oval, with Glens interim manager Ronnie McFall warning his players that they are "playing for their futures at the club".

"Whoever comes in (as manager) will have to make changes. It's up to the players whether they want to stay here or not," warned McFall.