Liam Kelly: Reading midfielder confident of Championship survival chances

Liam Kelly turned down the chance to play for the Republic of Ireland in March

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly feels the squad are "good enough" to survive the threat of Championship relegation.

Kelly scored a penalty in Reading's 2-2 draw against Sunderland on Saturday that kept his side five points above the drop zone with three games left.

"It's not the position we want to be in," he told BBC Radio Berkshire. "But I'm not worried about relegation.

"It's not been the best few months, but that's football and with the squad that we've got, we'll be fine."

Kelly, 22, has scored five goals in 31 Championship appearances this season following his breakthrough campaign at senior level last season.

"From what we did last season (reaching the play-off final), to this year, we've just got to stay strong and keep together," he said.

"The end of the season has come around quickly, but we can't look any further than the next game.

"I'm not spending any time worrying about the league table. It can get to some people, but if you keep looking at it, it can affect your performance.

"For me and for the rest of the team, it's about concentrating on ourselves."