Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone, Motherwell, West Brom, Stoke, Blackburn, Yeovil

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, a former West Bromwich Albion player, and Tony Mowbray, the former Baggies boss who is currently Blackburn Rovers' head coach, are among the favourites to be named the club's new manager. (Mirror)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts, with the 35-year-old agreeing a two-year deal with Saints' Scottish Premiership rivals. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic and Aston Villa both want to sign Yeovil Town's 22-year-old Welsh defender, Tom James. (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and midfield team-mate Greg Docherty had to be pulled apart in the Hampden Park tunnel after Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Manager Graeme Murty has apologised to Rangers supporters for the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic, saying it was his "lowest moment" in football. (The Herald)

Rangers left-back James Tavernier has branded their performance in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic as "embarrassing". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig has taunted Rangers by saying their players had cheered when they were drawn against their city rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final because they knew they would lose and enjoy an extended summer holiday. (Daily Express)

Captain Scott Brown says Celtic had comprehensively silenced the cheers in the Rangers dressing-room and that his side knew they would win the Scottish Cup semi-final the moment they arrived at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Kenny Miller's wife, Laura, has criticised Rangers manager Graeme Murty for leaving the veteran striker on the bench for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic at Hampden Park. (The Scotsman)

After his side defeated Rangers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers suggested that counterpart Graeme Murty has done as well as could be expected of him after taking over from Pedro Caixinha in October. (The Herald, print edition)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty refused to discuss his future at the club after his side suffered a 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final hammering at the hands of rivals Celtic. (The Herald)

Hibernian could cut Rangers' ticket allocation, normally around 4,000, for their final-day Premiership meeting at Easter Road Stadium should there be enough demand from home fans. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell will not demand a 50-50 split of Scottish Cup final tickets as they expect about 13,000 fans to back them at Hampden Park against Celtic based on the take-up of their allocation for this season's League Cup final and the 2011 Scottish Cup final. (The Scotsman)

Paul Lambert says that saving Stoke City from Premier League relegation would be his finest escape act as a manager. (Daily Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Graeme Dott is one win away from a fourth consecutive qualification for snooker's world championship and faces England's Mike Dunn after defeating Thailand's Sunny Akani 10-2. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland basketball player Kieron Achara thinks his side proved a point to those who have snubbed them for funding after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games. (The Scotsman, print edition)