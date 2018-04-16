Harlee Dean: Birmingham City to appeal against defender's red card at Wolves

Blues boss Garry Monk insisted that Harlee Dean was trying to play the ball, not foul Helder Costa

Birmingham City are to appeal against defender Harlee Dean's second red card of the season in Blues' Championship derby matches against Wolves.

Blues successfully appealed last season when then-captain Paul Robinson had his red card in later rescinded, also against Wolves at Molineux.

Manager Garry Monk is hopeful that leniency may be shown for Dean's mistimed challenge on Helder Costa.

"We will definitely be looking at that to be rescinded," Monk told BBC WM.

"The ruling is that, if the player in that position makes an attempt to play the ball, then it's a yellow card.

"Harlee made an attempt for the ball. He didn't make an attempt for the player to bring him down. He just mistimed it.

"The player wasn't away. The ball was there to be gone for."

Dean was also sent off in Wolves' 1-0 win at St Andrew's in December for two yellow cards in the space of six minutes - a tangle with Wolves striker Diogo Jota, followed by a foul on Alfred N'Diaye.

His double dismissal means that Blues have now had a man sent off in four successive derbies with Wolves, following Jack Storer and Paul Robinson in last season's two fixtures.

If Blues fail with their appeal, Dean - one of their three signings last summer from Brentford - will miss the next two Championship matches against Sheffield United and QPR, but would be free to face Fulham on the final day of the season.