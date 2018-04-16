BBC Sport - How Vincent Kompany celebrated Man City's Premier League title win

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Watch how Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title on social media as captain Vincent Kompany took centre stage.

