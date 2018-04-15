BBC Sport - Man Utd 0-1 West Brom: Darren Moore delighted for Baggies players
Moore delighted for players after beating Man Utd
- From the section West Brom
West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore is delighted for his players after they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win at Man Utd, a result which sees Man City crowned Premier League champions.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-1 West Brom
