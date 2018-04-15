BBC Sport - Women's FA Cup: Chelsea Ladies 2-0 Manchester City Women
Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 2-0 Manchester City Women
- From the section Women's Football
Two inspired solo goals from Fran Kirby fire Chelsea into the Women's FA Cup final, where they will meet rivals Arsenal on May 5.
