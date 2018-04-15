BBC Sport - Celtic 4-0 Rangers: 'The players have inspired the supporters'
'The players have inspired the supporters'
- From the section Celtic
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the fans "feel safe" that his players will give everything for the team, after another Old Firm victory. A 4-0 win over Rangers saw Celtic progress to the Scottish Cup final as they pursue back-to-back trebles.
