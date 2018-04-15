BBC Sport - Women's FA Cup: Fran Kirby fires Chelsea into early lead in semi-final

'Superb' Kirby goal gives Chelsea Ladies early FA Cup lead

Fran Kirby scores a fantastic solo goal, calmly slotting in past the keeper to give Chelsea an early lead in their Women's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

View video and live text coverage of the Women's FA Cup semi-finals here.

Available to UK users only.

