League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Bohemians (Mon)

Airtricity Premier Division
Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: 16 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry will be without midfielder Conor McDermott for the visit of Bohemians because of a hamstring injury.

McDermott picked up the injury on Friday night as City beat Waterford to secure a fifth straight Premier Division win and move up to fourth.

Seventh-placed Bohs will arrive at the Brandywell with confidence after a last-gasp victory over Shamrock Rovers.

"Bohemians will fancy their chances here so we will have to fight fire with fire," said Derry boss Kenny Shiels.

Shiels has played down City's excellent run and their fine record against the Dubliners.

"We're not anything special - we're just a good run," he added.

"Yes, we've had good results against them recently but that doesn't help as it raises expectation levels.

"We know how strong Bohemians are and they showed that against Shamrock Rovers with an outstanding performance."

