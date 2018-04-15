Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven1Ajax0

PSV Eindhoven v Ajax

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 4Arias
  • 5Schwaab
  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 20Brenet
  • 10van Ginkel
  • 7Pereiro
  • 8HendrixBooked at 30mins
  • 11Lozano
  • 9de Jong
  • 17Bergwijn

Substitutes

  • 3Luckassen
  • 13Room
  • 14Lammers
  • 16Rigo
  • 18Rosario
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 29Gudmundsson
  • 31van Osch
  • 32Paal
  • 35Malen

Ajax

  • 1Onana
  • 3Veltman
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Wöber
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6van de Beek
  • 20Schöne
  • 10Ziyech
  • 7Neres
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 45Kluivert

Substitutes

  • 19Cassierra
  • 23de Jong
  • 25Dolberg
  • 28Orejuela
  • 33Lamprou
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 43Kristensen
  • 44Bakker
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Booking

Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Goal!

Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, Ajax 0. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco van Ginkel.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.

Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Neres with a headed pass.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (PSV Eindhoven).

Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Ajax).

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.

Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Neres.

Offside, Ajax. Matthijs de Ligt tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.

Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Ajax).

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Ajax).

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven31262380344680
2Ajax31224580295170
3AZ Alkmaar31205662323065
4Feyenoord31176865353057
5FC Utrecht31131085450449
6Vitesse311291053411245
7PEC Zwolle31128114245-344
8sc Heerenveen311110104447-343
9ADO Den Haag31127123946-743
10Excelsior31116143848-1039
11Heracles Almelo31107144158-1737
12VVV-Venlo31713113345-1234
13FC Groningen31712124549-433
14Willem II3196164656-1033
15NAC Breda3186173654-1830
16Roda JC Kerkrade3175193463-2926
17Sparta Rotterdam3166192966-3724
18FC Twente3148193457-2320
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

