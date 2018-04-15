Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
PSV Eindhoven v Ajax
-
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 4Arias
- 5Schwaab
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 20Brenet
- 10van Ginkel
- 7Pereiro
- 8HendrixBooked at 30mins
- 11Lozano
- 9de Jong
- 17Bergwijn
Substitutes
- 3Luckassen
- 13Room
- 14Lammers
- 16Rigo
- 18Rosario
- 23Ramselaar
- 29Gudmundsson
- 31van Osch
- 32Paal
- 35Malen
Ajax
- 1Onana
- 3Veltman
- 4de Ligt
- 5Wöber
- 31Tagliafico
- 6van de Beek
- 20Schöne
- 10Ziyech
- 7Neres
- 9Huntelaar
- 45Kluivert
Substitutes
- 19Cassierra
- 23de Jong
- 25Dolberg
- 28Orejuela
- 33Lamprou
- 40Mazraoui
- 43Kristensen
- 44Bakker
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, Ajax 0. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco van Ginkel.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Neres with a headed pass.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (PSV Eindhoven).
Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Ajax).
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.
Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Neres.
Offside, Ajax. Matthijs de Ligt tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Ajax).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Ajax).
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.