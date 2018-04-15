Italian Serie A
Juventus1Sampdoria0

Juventus v Sampdoria

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 21Höwedes
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22AsamoahBooked at 33mins
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 43'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 9Higuaín
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 7Sala
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 19Regini
  • 8Barreto
  • 34Torreira
  • 18Praet
  • 90Ramírez
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 9Caprari
  • 11Álvarez
  • 16Linetty
  • 17Strinic
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 72Belec
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Juventus 1, Sampdoria 0.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Sampdoria 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Miralem Pjanic because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Sami Khedira (Juventus).

Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt missed. Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vasco Regini with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Emiliano Viviano.

Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32273275185784
2Napoli32246266214578
3Lazio31186775403560
4Roma31186750262460
5Inter Milan321612450222860
6AC Milan3215894336753
7Fiorentina32149944331151
8Atalanta321310947341349
9Sampdoria32146125047348
10Torino32111384638846
11Bologna32115163743-638
12Genoa32108142531-638
13Udinese32103194050-1033
14Cagliari3295183052-2232
15Sassuolo32710152353-3031
16Chievo3279162951-2230
17SPAL32513143052-2228
18Crotone3276192957-2827
19Hellas Verona3274212664-3825
20Benevento3242262875-4714
View full Italian Serie A table

