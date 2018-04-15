First Half ends, Juventus 1, Sampdoria 0.
Juventus v Sampdoria
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 21Höwedes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22AsamoahBooked at 33mins
- 7Cuadrado
- 6Khedira
- 5PjanicSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 43'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 9Higuaín
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 7Sala
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 19Regini
- 8Barreto
- 34Torreira
- 18Praet
- 90Ramírez
- 27Quagliarella
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 16Linetty
- 17Strinic
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 72Belec
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Sampdoria 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Hand ball by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Miralem Pjanic because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sami Khedira (Juventus).
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vasco Regini with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Emiliano Viviano.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.