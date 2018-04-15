German Bundesliga
Schalke2B Dortmund0

Schalke 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi has scored nine goals in 14 appearances since his January loan move from Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi was carried off on a stretcher with a possible ankle injury as they lost the Ruhr valley derby to Champions League rivals Schalke.

The Belgium forward, on loan from Chelsea, was caught by a Benjamin Stambouli tackle in the closing stages and had to come off.

Yevhen Konoplyanka scored the opening goal after a Marcel Schmelzer error.

And Naldo drove in from 25 yards after a short free-kick to secure the win.

Schalke remain second but are now four points above fourth-placed Dortmund.

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 17Stambouli
  • 29Naldo
  • 20Kehrer
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forMcKennieat 71'minutes
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 28Schöpf
  • 25HaritSubstituted forDi Santoat 87'minutes
  • 19BurgstallerBooked at 78mins
  • 11KonoplyankaSubstituted forPjacaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McKennie
  • 7Meyer
  • 9Di Santo
  • 22Pjaca
  • 23Teuchert
  • 24Oczipka
  • 35Nübel

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26PiszczekBooked at 61mins
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 29SchmelzerSubstituted forGötzeat 86'minutes
  • 19DahoudSubstituted forSanchoat 79'minutes
  • 8Sahin
  • 22Pulisic
  • 11Reus
  • 20PhilippSubstituted forSchürrleat 45'minutes
  • 44Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 7Sancho
  • 10Götze
  • 16Akanji
  • 21Schürrle
  • 27Castro
  • 33Weigl
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
61,786

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Pjaca (FC Schalke 04).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Sokratis tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Franco Di Santo replaces Amine Harit.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marcel Schmelzer.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund).

Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.

Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.

Booking

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuri Sahin.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).

Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Caligiuri.

Attempt blocked. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Marko Pjaca replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie replaces Leon Goretzka.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Ralf Fährmann tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Schmelzer.

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30243381225975
2Schalke30167747331455
3B Leverkusen30149755371851
4B Dortmund30149757411651
5Hoffenheim301210855421346
6Frankfurt30137104137446
7RB Leipzig30137104442246
8B Mgladbach30117123948-940
9Hertha Berlin3091293535039
10Werder Bremen30109113435-139
11Stuttgart30116132735-839
12Augsburg30910113840-237
13Hannover3099123844-636
14Wolfsburg30515103037-730
15Freiburg29612112648-2230
16Mainz2969143047-1727
17Hamburg3057182348-2522
18Köln3056192958-2921
View full German Bundesliga table

