Match ends, Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2.
Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid moved up into third in La Liga by beating bottom side Malaga.
Real rested several regulars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, after their dramatic 4-3 Champions League aggregate win over Juventus.
Isco scored an excellent curling free-kick to give them the lead at his old club - and then assisted Casemiro for a tap-in.
Diego Rolan scored a consolation for Malaga with the last kick after Jesus Vallejo's error.
The hosts, who have won four La Liga games all season, are 14 points adrift of safety with only six games to go.
Real - who move above Valencia in the table - are four points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 3-0 earlier on Sunday.
Line-ups
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18RosalesBooked at 90mins
- 23Torres
- 2MiquelSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 15RiccaBooked at 36mins
- 7IturraBooked at 55mins
- 11Castro
- 8González
- 25LacenSubstituted forBuenoat 53'minutes
- 24Rolan
- 12IdeyeSubstituted forLestienneat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Rolón
- 13Prieto
- 19Bueno
- 21García
- 22Lestienne
- 26En-Nesyri
- 35Rodríguez
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 3Vallejo
- 4Ramos
- 15Hernández
- 23Kovacic
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 72'minutes
- 20AsensioSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 12Marcelo
- 13Casilla
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 27,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2.
Goal!
Goal! Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2. Diego Rolan (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Alberto Bueno (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
Booking
Roberto Rosales (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Lestienne (Málaga).
Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Málaga. Adrián González tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Castro is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Iturra (Málaga).
Booking
Iván Rodríguez (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Rodríguez (Málaga).
Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Iturra.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Iturra (Málaga).
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).
Manuel Iturra (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Maxime Lestienne replaces Brown Ideye.
Attempt blocked. Diego Rolan (Málaga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Iván Rodríguez replaces Ignasi Miquel because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adrián González.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Marco Asensio.