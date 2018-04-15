Spanish La Liga
Malaga1Real Madrid2

Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid

Isco
Isco was almost apologetic to the Malaga fans after scoring, having spent two seasons with the club before joining Real in 2013

Real Madrid moved up into third in La Liga by beating bottom side Malaga.

Real rested several regulars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, after their dramatic 4-3 Champions League aggregate win over Juventus.

Isco scored an excellent curling free-kick to give them the lead at his old club - and then assisted Casemiro for a tap-in.

Diego Rolan scored a consolation for Malaga with the last kick after Jesus Vallejo's error.

The hosts, who have won four La Liga games all season, are 14 points adrift of safety with only six games to go.

Real - who move above Valencia in the table - are four points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 3-0 earlier on Sunday.

Line-ups

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18RosalesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Torres
  • 2MiquelSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 15RiccaBooked at 36mins
  • 7IturraBooked at 55mins
  • 11Castro
  • 8González
  • 25LacenSubstituted forBuenoat 53'minutes
  • 24Rolan
  • 12IdeyeSubstituted forLestienneat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Rolón
  • 13Prieto
  • 19Bueno
  • 21García
  • 22Lestienne
  • 26En-Nesyri
  • 35Rodríguez

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Vallejo
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Hernández
  • 23Kovacic
  • 14Casemiro
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 72'minutes
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 66'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Casilla
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Hakimi
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
27,112

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2.

Goal!

Goal! Málaga 1, Real Madrid 2. Diego Rolan (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Ricca with a cross.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Alberto Bueno (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.

Booking

Roberto Rosales (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxime Lestienne (Málaga).

Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Offside, Málaga. Adrián González tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Castro is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Iturra (Málaga).

Booking

Iván Rodríguez (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iván Rodríguez (Málaga).

Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Iturra.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Iturra (Málaga).

Foul by Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).

Manuel Iturra (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Maxime Lestienne replaces Brown Ideye.

Attempt blocked. Diego Rolan (Málaga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Iván Rodríguez replaces Ignasi Miquel because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).

Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adrián González.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Marco Asensio.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32257081176482
2Atl Madrid32218354153971
3Real Madrid32207579344567
4Valencia32205760332765
5Real Betis32164125353052
6Villarreal32146124339448
7Sevilla32145134152-1147
8Girona32128124449-544
9Celta Vigo32127135044643
10Getafe32119123630642
11Real Sociedad32117145752540
12Eibar32117143646-1040
13Ath Bilbao32912113538-339
14Leganés32116152739-1239
15Alavés32122182945-1638
16Espanyol32812122639-1336
17Levante32613132848-2031
18Dep La Coruña3268183265-3326
19Las Palmas3256212264-4221
20Malaga3245231950-3117
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired