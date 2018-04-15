Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0.
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Levante
Fernando Torres scored his 100th La Liga goal as Atletico Madrid beat Levante in the week it was announced he would leave this summer.
The 34-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who has not been a first-team regular this season, came on for Antoine Griezmann and volleyed home Atletico's third from 10 yards.
Angel Correa and Griezmann smashed in Atletico's first two goals.
The Europa League semi-finalists remain in second, 11 points behind Barcelona.
Atletico, who have won their last 10 home games with conceding once, face Arsenal over two legs on 26 April and 3 May.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 19HernándezBooked at 29mins
- 11Correa
- 6KokeSubstituted forGabiat 62'minutes
- 8Ñíguez
- 23Machín PérezSubstituted forJuanfranat 78'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTorresat 58'minutes
- 21Gameiro
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 14Gabi
- 20Juanfran
- 24Giménez
- 25Werner
- 30Olabe
- 54Agüero
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 19LópezBooked at 34mins
- 18Cabaco
- 4Suárez Pier
- 30AbeidSubstituted forRodríguez Benitoat 78'minutes
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forBardhiat 45'minutes
- 8Lerma
- 24Campaña
- 11Morales
- 9Martí
- 7SadikuSubstituted forLópez Álvarezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Rodríguez Benito
- 10Bardhi
- 14López Álvarez
- 15Postigo
- 17Pazzini
- 20Lukic
- 27Ruiz Ojeda
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 58,043
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Juanfran replaces Vitolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Chema Rodríguez replaces Aly Abeid.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by José Campaña.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
Attempt saved. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aly Abeid (Levante).
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Pedro López (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Koke.
Attempt blocked. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Levante 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by José Campaña.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Aly Abeid.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 1, Levante 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Ivi replaces Armando Sadiku.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Enis Bardhi replaces Jason.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Levante 0.