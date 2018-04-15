Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid3Levante0

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Levante

Fernando Torres
Fernando Torres has scored eight goals this season, but only three in La Liga

Fernando Torres scored his 100th La Liga goal as Atletico Madrid beat Levante in the week it was announced he would leave this summer.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who has not been a first-team regular this season, came on for Antoine Griezmann and volleyed home Atletico's third from 10 yards.

Angel Correa and Griezmann smashed in Atletico's first two goals.

The Europa League semi-finalists remain in second, 11 points behind Barcelona.

Atletico, who have won their last 10 home games with conceding once, face Arsenal over two legs on 26 April and 3 May.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 19HernándezBooked at 29mins
  • 11Correa
  • 6KokeSubstituted forGabiat 62'minutes
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 23Machín PérezSubstituted forJuanfranat 78'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTorresat 58'minutes
  • 21Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 14Gabi
  • 20Juanfran
  • 24Giménez
  • 25Werner
  • 30Olabe
  • 54Agüero

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 19LópezBooked at 34mins
  • 18Cabaco
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 30AbeidSubstituted forRodríguez Benitoat 78'minutes
  • 23Remeseiro SalgueiroSubstituted forBardhiat 45'minutes
  • 8Lerma
  • 24Campaña
  • 11Morales
  • 9Martí
  • 7SadikuSubstituted forLópez Álvarezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Rodríguez Benito
  • 10Bardhi
  • 14López Álvarez
  • 15Postigo
  • 17Pazzini
  • 20Lukic
  • 27Ruiz Ojeda
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
58,043

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Juanfran replaces Vitolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Chema Rodríguez replaces Aly Abeid.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Levante 0. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

Attempt saved. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by José Campaña.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.

Attempt saved. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aly Abeid (Levante).

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Pedro López (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Koke.

Attempt blocked. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Enis Bardhi (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Levante 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by José Campaña.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Aly Abeid.

Second Half

Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 1, Levante 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Ivi replaces Armando Sadiku.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Enis Bardhi replaces Jason.

Half Time

First Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Levante 0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32257081176482
2Atl Madrid32218354153971
3Valencia32205760332765
4Real Madrid31197577344364
5Real Betis32164125353052
6Villarreal32146124339448
7Sevilla32145134152-1147
8Girona32128124449-544
9Celta Vigo32127135044643
10Real Sociedad32117145752540
11Getafe321010123530540
12Eibar32117143646-1040
13Ath Bilbao32912113538-339
14Leganés32116152739-1239
15Alavés32122182945-1638
16Espanyol32813112638-1237
17Levante32613132848-2031
18Dep La Coruña3268183265-3326
19Las Palmas3256212264-4221
20Malaga3145221948-2917
View full Spanish La Liga table

