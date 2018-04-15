BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: Jose Mourinho criticises 'stylish' football
Mourinho blasts Man Utd's 'bad reaction' & 'stylish' football
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blames his players' "bad reaction" to the win over Manchester City for the 1-0 home defeat by West Brom, a result which confirmed City as champions.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-1 West Brom
READ MORE:Man City crowned champions
WATCH MORE: So Pep, how are you feeling right now?
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired