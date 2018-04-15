BBC Sport - Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger criticises Gunners' mistakes
Wenger rues 'unbelievable' Arsenal mistakes
- From the section Arsenal
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says "unbelievable mistakes" led to his team conceding twice in their defeat to Newcastle at St James's Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal
