BBC Sport - Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal: Rafael Benitez congratulates Magpies after win
Newcastle safe after Arsenal win - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Rafael Benitez congratulates "everyone" at Newcastle United, and believes their 2-1 win over Arsenal at St James's Park guarantees their Premier League survival for the season.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal
