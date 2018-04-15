Swansea City: Jordan Ayew says club have set standard to survive

Jordan Ayew's brother Andre Ayew also plays for Swansea City

Forward Jordan Ayew believes Swansea have set the standard to survive in the Premier League.

Ayew scored his 11th goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday in a contest Swansea will feel they should have won.

Swansea now have a five-point cushion above the relegation zone.

"Even though we are moving slowly, it is a positive, and if we keep on playing like this we will make everyone happy," Ayew said after the draw.

"I think is a positive moment for the club and for me because we don't have to forget where we were six months ago," Ayew said.

"We are five points ahead of the bottom three now and this is a step forward."

Swansea had scored only once in the three games top scorer Ayew had sat out following his red card at Huddersfield last month.

But Ayew, who was this week described as one of the Premier League's best forwards and a "beautiful flower," by manager Carlos Carvalhal, gave Swansea a focal point in attack.

"Although the first 10-15 minutes was difficult, I grew into the game and the boys produced a great performance," Ayew said after his 71st-minute goal rescued a point.

"Since I set foot in this club they put me in the best conditions to express myself in the best way.

"When the gaffer came in he spoke to me within a day and said he was counting on me. He asked me where my best position was and everything is OK now.

"Every day I have a smile on my face and work hard when I go into training.

"We still have a bit of a stress, but six months ago we wouldn't have got a draw in this game.

"It was one of our best performances of the season, but in football you can't get everything."