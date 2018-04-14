First Half ends, Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 1.
Chicago Fire v LA Galaxy
Line-ups
Chicago Fire
- 45Sánchez
- 4Kappelhof
- 16Campbell
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 15Lillard
- 3VincentBooked at 45mins
- 28Collier
- 6McCarty
- 12Tchani
- 23Nikolic
- 21Gordon
Substitutes
- 10Katai
- 17Campos
- 18Conner
- 19Adams
- 22Bakero
- 27Figueiredo Ramos
- 32McLain
LA Galaxy
- 1Bingham
- 25Feltscher
- 5Steres
- 16Skjelvik
- 3Cole
- 7AlessandriniBooked at 35mins
- 2Kitchen
- 8dos Santos
- 17Lletget
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 11Kamara
Substitutes
- 4Romney
- 6Husidic
- 14Carrasco
- 19Pontius
- 24Boateng
- 28Ciani
- 41vom Steeg
- Referee:
- Ted Unkel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Cole with a cross.
Offside, Chicago Fire. Dax McCarty tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolic is caught offside.
Booking
Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire).
Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire).
Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Ashley Cole tries a through ball, but Romain Alessandrini is caught offside.
Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Perry Kitchen.
Booking
Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card.
Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget with a cross.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Alan Gordon.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Grant Lillard.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Grant Lillard.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire).
Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Richard Sánchez (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Tony Tchani.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Attempt missed. Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.
Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).
Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Chicago Fire). Video Review.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Sebastian Lletget tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Johan Kappelhof.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dax McCarty.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Romain Alessandrini tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.
Hand ball by Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire).