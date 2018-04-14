United States Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire0LA Galaxy1

Chicago Fire v LA Galaxy

Line-ups

Chicago Fire

  • 45Sánchez
  • 4Kappelhof
  • 16Campbell
  • 31Schweinsteiger
  • 15Lillard
  • 3VincentBooked at 45mins
  • 28Collier
  • 6McCarty
  • 12Tchani
  • 23Nikolic
  • 21Gordon

Substitutes

  • 10Katai
  • 17Campos
  • 18Conner
  • 19Adams
  • 22Bakero
  • 27Figueiredo Ramos
  • 32McLain

LA Galaxy

  • 1Bingham
  • 25Feltscher
  • 5Steres
  • 16Skjelvik
  • 3Cole
  • 7AlessandriniBooked at 35mins
  • 2Kitchen
  • 8dos Santos
  • 17Lletget
  • 9Ibrahimovic
  • 11Kamara

Substitutes

  • 4Romney
  • 6Husidic
  • 14Carrasco
  • 19Pontius
  • 24Boateng
  • 28Ciani
  • 41vom Steeg
Referee:
Ted Unkel

Match Stats

Home TeamChicago FireAway TeamLA Galaxy
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 1.

Goal!

Goal! Chicago Fire 0, LA Galaxy 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Cole with a cross.

Offside, Chicago Fire. Dax McCarty tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolic is caught offside.

Booking

Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire).

Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire).

Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Ashley Cole tries a through ball, but Romain Alessandrini is caught offside.

Corner, Chicago Fire. Conceded by Perry Kitchen.

Booking

Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card.

Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).

Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget with a cross.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Alan Gordon.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Grant Lillard.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Grant Lillard.

Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire).

Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Richard Sánchez (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Tony Tchani.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Attempt missed. Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.

Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).

Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Chicago Fire). Video Review.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Sebastian Lletget tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Johan Kappelhof.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dax McCarty.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Romain Alessandrini tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.

Hand ball by Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th April 2018

  • Chicago FireChicago Fire0LA GalaxyLA Galaxy1
  • Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union0Orlando City SCOrlando City SC2
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FCVancouver Whitecaps FC0Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club2
  • New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls3Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact1
  • Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids2Toronto FCToronto FC0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New York City FC65101441016
2Atlanta United FC5401136712
3New England Revolution5311105510
4Columbus Crew SC631296310
5Orlando City SC63121110110
6New York Red Bulls530213679
7Montreal Impact6204612-66
8Philadelphia Union512236-35
9Chicago Fire511379-24
10Toronto FC410336-33
11D.C. United5023510-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Kansas City6411129313
2LA Galaxy631288010
3Vancouver Whitecaps FC7313811-310
4Los Angeles Football Club5302111019
5Colorado Rapids52219548
6Real Salt Lake6213614-87
7Minnesota United FC520369-36
8FC Dallas41306336
9Houston Dynamo41127614
10San Jose Earthquakes411278-14
11Portland Timbers5023612-62
12Seattle Sounders FC300305-50
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

