BBC Sport - Ballinamallard earn a hard fought 2-2 draw against Dungannon Swifts
Mallards fight back to rescue a point against Swifts
- From the section Irish
Ryan Curran's equaliser against Dungannon Swifts rescues a vital point for Ballinamallard United in their relegation battle.
Stephen O'Flynn had opened the scoring for the Fermanagh outfit, with Alan Teggart and Daniel Hughes finding the net for the Swifts.
Ballinamallard move to within a point of Carrick Rangers at the foot of the table.
