BBC Sport - Michael McLellan nets winner as Ards down Carrick Rangers
McLellan nets winner as Ards down Carrick
- From the section Irish
Michael McLellan's ninth league goal of the season proves the matchwinner as Ards edge past Carrick Rangers 1-0 at Taylor's Avenue.
McLellan struck on the stroke of half-time, flicking the ball home off the post to put Ards ahead.
Colin Nixon celebrated a new three-year contract with the win, while Carrick slip closer to basement side Ballinamallard at the bottom.
