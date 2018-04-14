BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Last-gasp Forde gives Warrenpoint win over Glens
Last-gasp Forde gives Warrenpoint win over Glens
Lorcan Forde strikes an injury-time winner to give Warrenpoint Town a 1-0 victory over Glentoran at Milltown.
Warrenpoint's victory secured their Irish Premiership status for another season.
Both interim managers gave their thoughts on a close encounter.
