Owens double sees Crusaders past Linfield
Owens double sees Crusaders past Linfield
Jordan Owens scores both goals as Premiership pacesetters Crusaders defeat Linfield 2-0 at Seaview.
The striker netted in each half to leave Stephen Baxter's side top on goal difference from Coleraine with two games left.
Linfield's Andrew Mitchell was dismissed late on and both managers reflected on an exciting encounter.
