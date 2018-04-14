BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Third goal unkind on Cherries - Eddie Howe
Third goal unkind on Cherries - Howe
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe feels his side learned a lot from their game 3-0 defeat at Liverpool but says the third goal was unkind on the Cherries.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired