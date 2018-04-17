BBC Sport - Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon should go to World Cup with England - Mark Lawrenson
Sessegnon should go to World Cup - Lawrenson
- From the section Football
BBC football pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Gareth Southgate should include Fulham's 17-year-old winger Ryan Sessegnon in his 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired