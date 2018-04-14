BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-0 Watford: Football has been cruel to Hornets - Javi Gracia
Football has been cruel to Hornets - Gracia
Watford boss Javi Gracia says football has been "cruel" to his team after an injury-time winner for Huddersfield cost the Hornets a vital away point.
Premier League manager reaction
