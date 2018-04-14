BBC Sport - Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Sean Dyche praises keeper Nick Pope after Clarets win
Pope 'outstanding' in hard-earned Burnley win - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is full of praise for his "outstanding" goalkeeper Nick Pope after a "hard-earned" win for the Clarets against Leicester at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-1 Leicester
