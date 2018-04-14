BBC Sport - Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans did enough to win - Carlos Carvalhal
Swansea did enough to win - Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal feels his side did enough to win their game against Everton and deserved more than the 1-1 draw they got at the Liberty Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 1-1 Everton
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
